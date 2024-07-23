ABU DHABI: Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of e& UAE, confirmed that the remarkable growth in the subscriber base in the UAE, now exceeding 14.5 million subscribers, reflects the company’s leadership and commitment to providing innovative services and products that meet customers’ evolving needs.

Masood stated that e& UAE’s investment in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, has enhanced operational efficiency and competitiveness, solidifying e& UAE’s leadership position in the communications and information technology sector both regionally and globally. This commitment to innovation and high-quality services contributes to societal development and reinforces the United Arab Emirates’ status as a global centre for innovation and technology.

He highlighted e& UAE’s notable achievements in the first quarter of 2024, including maintaining its top spot on the list of the strongest brands in the telecommunications sector worldwide for 2024. Additionally, the APAC Centre of Excellence awarded e& UAE the ISO 37001:2016 certificate for its anti-bribery management system, underscoring the company's dedication to ethical business practices.

During this period, e& UAE became the first operator to join Yahsat's direct connection to devices (D2D) service, providing satellite communication advantages via smartphones. The company also succeeded in the first test of 50G PON technology in fixed broadband services in the Middle East.

Masood emphasised e& UAE's strategic steps in 2024 to strengthen its leading position in communications and information technology. The company concluded several strategic agreements and partnerships to support digital transformation in the UAE and promote innovation, providing distinguished services to both individual and corporate clients.

Key initiatives included an agreement to provide advanced communication solutions to companies in the UAE, supporting their digital transformation journey. e& UAE also collaborated with Huawei to test the first-of-its-kind 800GE router in the MENA region, marking a significant step towards deploying 800GE technology. The company became the first outside North America to deploy Microsoft's Azure Operator Nexus solutions and Azure Operator 5G Core.

e& UAE achieved notable cooperation with international companies to enhance 5G network capabilities, including partnerships with Ericsson and showcasing multi-access network division technology with Nokia. The company also partnered with Corning Incorporated to provide Fiber to Yachts (FTTY) service at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

Masood emphasised the launch of the National Programme for Establishing Businesses, designed to support entrepreneurs from companies wholly owned by UAE citizens, enabling them to sell and market e& UAE’s services and solutions across the emirates.

He also highlighted a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a strategic step aimed at advancing the business community's growth through innovative communication solutions, digital services, and special packages for small and medium enterprises in the UAE.

Finally, he stressed the importance of the strategic partnership with the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, which aims to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country, support emerging companies, and facilitate their access to e& UAE’s communications and digital solutions.