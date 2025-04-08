ABU DHABI: Today e& UAE announced a pioneering test of the 6 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum bands, recently allocated for IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA). Achieving ultra-fast speeds of up to 10 Gbps with the power of 6GHz complemented by a seamless aggregation with other FR1 TDD bands using a commercial-grade Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), e& UAE also demonstrated the 600 MHz band’s ability to extend 5G coverage beyond 6 km. These tests mark a major step in redefining 5G connectivity in the UAE, promising transformative benefits for homes, businesses, and the nation’s digital economy.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology Officer, e& UAE, said: “Our customers rely on us for fast, dependable connectivity, and these tests show how we are shaping the future of 5G wireless in the UAE. By achieving 10 Gbps with 6 GHz being a key driver and 5G coverage beyond 6 km on 600 MHz with commercial equipment, we are not just setting technical benchmarks—we are paving the way for 5G-Advanced, the future of 6G, and a smarter, more connected UAE.”

By leveraging commercial CPE for real-world deployment, e& UAE is unlocking the full potential of these spectrum bands to complement its existing 5G network. This initiative reinforces the UAE’s position as a global leader in next-generation wireless technology.

For e&’s customers—already experiencing gigabit fibre speeds—these tests open the door to next-level wireless connectivity. The 6 GHz band enables seamless 8K UHD streaming, ultra-fast downloads, and lag-free virtual reality experiences, while the 600 MHz band ensures reliable 5G coverage, even in dense urban areas and remote locations. With 5G coverage extending beyond 6 km, users can expect uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment, and communication.

For businesses, these tests extend high-speed fibre capabilities into a flexible 5G wireless domain. The 6 GHz band delivers ultra-fast broadband for cloud workflows, IoT, and AI-driven analytics, while the 600 MHz band ensures broad, stable coverage for industrial IoT deployments and smart city applications. This combination provides enterprises with agility, scalability, and enhanced operational efficiency.

TDRA’s 2024 spectrum allocation positions the UAE at the forefront of 5G evolution. The 6 GHz band’s 350 MHz bandwidth supports high-capacity urban connectivity, while 600 MHz ensures extensive coverage and deep indoor penetration. These advancements will accelerate smart city initiatives, industrial automation, and nationwide digital transformation.

A study by GSMA Intelligence projects a significant boost to the global economy, forecasting that 5G will contribute over US$ 610 billion to global GDP by 2030. Notably, mid-band 5G spectrum is expected to be the primary driver of this growth, accounting for nearly 65 per cent of the total economic value generated by 5G. This highlights the critical role of mid-band spectrum in maximising the socio-economic benefits of 5G technology and underscores the importance of strategic spectrum allocation policies.

Global forecasts suggest that mid- and low-band spectrum like 6 GHz and 600 MHz will also support the local economy contributing to the UAE’s GDP. e& UAE’s tests with TDRA highlight 6 GHz for high-speed data and 600 MHz for far-reaching coverage, laying the foundation for 5G-Advanced and the transition toward 6G.

By integrating C-band, 6 GHz, and 600 MHz, e& UAE is building a resilient, future-proof 5G ecosystem. C-band ensures high-capacity urban connectivity, 6 GHz powers ultra-fast broadband, and 600 MHz extends coverage nationwide. This balanced spectrum strategy will drive smart city innovation, business growth, and seamless nationwide connectivity.