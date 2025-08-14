Muscat - Strategically located in the Wilayat of Al Seeb near Sultan Qaboos University, Wadi Al Jifnain Dam is one of the significant water projects by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. It serves the purpose of protecting the area from the risk of flooding.

Wadi Al Jifnain is known for its significant water flow during heavy rains, which can cause damage to surrounding areas.

The ministry has around 200 dams and is actively involved in constructing dams to improve water security and manage flood risks.

The three main categories of dams are groundwater recharge, surface storage and flood protection, all contributing to water security and flood prevention efforts.

According to Eng Yousef bin Masoud al Mantheri, Director of the Department of Dams at the Ministry, the dam aims to safeguard commercial and residential areas of Al Khoudh, Al Hail and Al Mawaleh in Muscat Governorate.

“This dam is one of the largest in Wadi Al Jifnain. Its storage capacity is approximately 11.5 million cubic metres, representing about 50% of the total storage capacity of the entire system. The dam acts as the final barrier to floodwaters before they reach the sea, protecting the commercial and residential areas of Al Khoudh, Al Hail and Al Mawaleh,” explained Al Mantheri while speaking to the Observer.

The project, executed by Strabag Oman and supervised by consultant Sering Engineering Services, aims to intercept and store floodwaters from Wadi Al Jifnain watershed.

Al Mantheri highlighted that following the floods caused by cyclones Gonu and Phet, the construction of this dam will significantly reduce human losses and protect development projects downstream of the dam. The dam construction project includes a 20-metre-high, 6,400-metre-long rock-fill dam, two concrete spillways and two concrete towers to control the discharge of trapped water.

The dam has many facilities and was constructed using compacted earth. It is equipped with a cutoff made of plastic concrete, gravel filters and rocks of varying sizes.

Wadi Al Jifnain Dam includes two concrete spillways, water level measurement devices, sediment level measurement columns, two concrete towers, surveillance cameras, surveying points, and hydrometric and safety monitoring devices.

