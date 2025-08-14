Riyadh – Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) shifted to net profits valued at SAR 229.60 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, against net losses of SAR 11.30 million in H1-24.

The Tadawul-listed company posted a 37.93% year-on-year (YoY) hike in revenue to SAR 1.11 billion at the end of June 2025, compared to SAR 809.90 million, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.61 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.03 in H1-24.

Results of Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Al Akaria turned profitable at SAR 94.40 million, compared to net losses standing at SAR 14.20 million in Q2-24.

The sales hit SAR 489 million in Q2-25, an annual growth of 27.91% from SAR 382.30 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits dropped by 30.17% from SAR 135.20 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues declined by 22.41% from SAR 628.10 million.

