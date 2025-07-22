ABU DHABI - The UAE’s trade in telecommunication services increased by 4.3 percent in 2024, reaching AED10.2 billion, compared to AED9.8 billion in 2023, according to data released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

This growth was largely driven by a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2024, which recorded a year-on-year increase of 12.95 percent, bringing the quarterly trade value in telecom services to AED2.70 billion.

The data also revealed that telecom service exports rose by 6.49 percent in 2024 to AED4.9 billion, while imports grew by 2.38 percent to AED5.3 billion.

The fourth quarter recorded the highest share of annual telecommunications trade at 26.45 percent, followed by the third quarter at 25.34 percent (AED2.59 billion), the second quarter at 25.05 percent (AED2.56 billion); and the first quarter at 23.17 percent (AED2.37 billion).

This robust performance underscores the strategic role of the telecom sector in supporting the UAE’s digital economy, the expansion of e-commerce, and the development of technological infrastructure.

FCSC is a government centre affiliated with the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. FCSC was established to develop and enhance the UAE’s performance in the areas of global competitiveness, statistics and data, and to support the country's journey in achieving UAE’s Centennial Plan 2071.