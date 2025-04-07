Ducab Group has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the High Voltage (HV) Fiber Optic cable, at the Middle East Energy 2025 exhibition in Dubai.

As the first of its kind in the GCC, this pioneering product will deliver smarter, greener, and more resilient power solutions to support growing global energy demand and diversification.

The launch also marks a strategic step in Ducab’s global expansion, particularly in highly regulated markets like the European Union (EU), where its advanced design and compliance with international sustainability standards provide a competitive edge.

The HV Fiber Optic Cable brings a new level of intelligence to power networks by combining high-voltage transmission with advanced fiber optic technology.

It continuously monitors temperature, strain, and performance, allowing for early detection of potential issues before they lead to power disruptions. This makes power grids more stable and efficient, helping to meet the energy needs of fast-growing regions like the GCC while minimizing downtime.

The cable emphasises Ducab’s position as a trusted partner to governments and industries, supporting various sectors including renewables, mining, and industrial operations, and is vital to mission-critical industries such as oil & gas, offshore operations, and defense with tailored solutions.

In addition to its advanced features, the HV Fiber Optic Cable is built with sustainability and efficiency in mind.

Manufactured using 98% recycled materials and produced through eco-friendly processes that minimize waste and reduce carbon impact, the cable aligns with the increasing global focus on green energy solutions.

Its compliance with strict European environmental standards makes it an attractive option for EU utility providers and infrastructure projects, where demand for sustainable and energy-efficient solutions continues to grow.

The launch of this cable at Middle East Energy is part of Ducab’s broader commitment to sustainability and supports clean energy initiatives, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cable Business (DCB), said: "The introduction of our High Voltage Fiber Optic cable is a game-changer for the power transmission industry in the GCC and globally. By integrating high-voltage performance with real-time monitoring, we are enabling utility operators to manage power networks with greater efficiency, safety, and precision."

"This product addresses today’s challenges while setting the stage for the future of energy infrastructure, reinforcing Ducab’s commitment to leading the global power transmission industry. This is about powering essential global infrastructure now and well into the future," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

