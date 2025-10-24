DUBAI: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting strong revenue growth and solid profitability across its key business segments.

The company’s revenues rose by 7.9 percent year-on-year to AED3.87 billion, supported by continued expansion across its mobile, fixed, and ICT businesses. EBITDA reached AED1.85 billion, translating to a margin of 47.8 percent, while net profit increased by 25.8 percent on a normalised basis to AED732 million.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said the third-quarter results reinforced the company’s growth trajectory and operational discipline. He added that the successful completion of the secondary public offering, which increased du’s free float to 27.7 percent, enhanced liquidity and diversified the investor base, reflecting strong confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

du’s mobile customer base grew by 10.3 percent year-on-year to 9.2 million subscribers, driven by demand across both prepaid and postpaid services. Fixed-line customers increased by 9.7 percent to 718,000, reflecting sustained demand for home wireless and fibre broadband.

Operating free cash flow rose 11 percent to AED1.36 billion, while capital expenditure stood at AED492 million, representing a 12.7 percent intensity ratio.

Al Hassawi said du’s strong performance across three consecutive quarters supported its full-year guidance, reaffirming expectations for 2025 revenue growth between 6 and 8 percent and an EBITDA margin between 45 and 47 percent.

He noted that du will continue to build on its momentum by reinforcing its core connectivity business and scaling high-potential growth areas, such as AI and digital solutions, citing the recent launch of the AI Park ecosystem and the AI supercluster as key examples of its strategic focus on sovereign AI leadership and sustainable diversification.