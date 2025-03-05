Global communication tech pioneer Ericsson has signed an agreement with Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom company in the kingdom, to expand its 4G and 5G networks in the country.

This agreement will also extend their Managed Services collaboration for an additional three years to optimize network efficiency and elevate customer experiences.

The mobile broadband network expansion will leverage Ericsson’s energy-efficient Radio Access Network (RAN) products, including the dual-band Massive MIMO AIR 3229 and triple-band Radio 4466.

These products will boost network coverage, capacity, and reduce energy consumption by up to 20 percent, while contributing to achieve Zain Bahrain’s sustainability targets. Additionally, this initiative is part of Zain Bahrain’s broader investment plan with Ericsson, aimed at advancing the country’s digital transformation objectives.

As part of the extended Managed Services contract, Ericsson will continue to use data-driven methodologies to streamline processes, improve service metrics, and reduce time-to-market.

The agreement also includes the modernization of the core network, introducing Ericsson’s cloud-native Evolved Packet Core (EPC), part of Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution, and a modernized cloud-native Unified Data Management function, which will enhance the capacity and further strengthen the capabilities of its network.

Ali Isa Al Yaham, Chief Technology Officer of Zain Bahrain, said: "Our continued partnership with Ericsson demonstrates our commitment to delivering superior customer experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

"This latest expansion enhances our ability to provide greater coverage, capacity, and reliability, while aligning with our sustainability goals by deploying Ericsson's energy-efficient products. Together, we are driving digital transformation in Bahrain and solidifying our position as a key enabler of the Kingdom’s digital future," he stated.

Nicolas Blixell, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: "We are proud to build on over a decade of partnership with Zain Bahrain by supporting their ambitious network expansion and modernization plans."

"This agreement introduces technologies that not only elevate network performance but also lay the foundation for enhanced network capabilities. By combining advanced solutions with sustainable innovations, we are empowering Zain Bahrain to deliver exceptional, future-proof services to their customers in the Kingdom," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).