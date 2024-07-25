The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) emphasized the need for more cell towers to ensure faster and efficient internet for households.

In an interview, DICT Undersecretary Paul Joseph Mercado explained that optimal internet connectivity for households can be achieved if there is a dense network of cell towers in close proximity to each other.

"It will vary, the number will vary depende dun sa technology and that's the reason," the DICT official added.

Meanwhile, when asked about the number of households a single cell tower can serve, DICT spokesperson Assistant Secretary Aboy Paraiso explained that coverage depends on the distance of the households from the tower, as cell towers have limited range.

To address these challenges, the DICT is eyeing to build more cell towers this year. But Paraiso said that in order to provide internet connectivity to Filipinos, over 30,000 cell sites are still needed to be built.

According to the DICT, there are only around 12,000 independent common towers in the country, adding that private telcos own most of the cell towers in the country.

The Private Sector Advisory Council earlier requested P240 billion to enhance internet infrastructure and P60 billion annual allocation for DICT to lease towers, build last-mile facilities, and optimize existing telco facilities. However, the government granted only P16.1 billion.

