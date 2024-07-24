MUSCAT: An electronic survey revealed a 91% satisfaction rate among beneficiaries of the services provided by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ). The survey evaluated factors such as service delivery time, documentation satisfaction, staff efficiency, and the likelihood of recommending OPAZ services to others.

From January to June 2024, the OPAZ Call Centre handled over 1,565 local and international calls related to investment and service inquiries. The Call Center, equipped with modern systems, regularly reports on service satisfaction and proposals for improvement, ensuring prompt and efficient communication.

OPAZ prioritizes enhancing service quality and electronic interactions to meet client and investor expectations. The Authority’s expertise spans planning, development, organization, supervision, after-service care, business acceleration, marketing, and investment attraction, all contributing to institutional excellence.

