Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that today’s Cabinet approval of the “Blue Residency” reflects the UAE’s aim to enhance climate action and redouble environment conservation efforts in the country.

Her Excellency said: “The approval of the Blue Residency comes in line with the Year of Sustainability, as it recognises the efforts of individuals who contribute to enriching climate and environmental work in the country. It also strengthens the UAE’s position as a global hub for sustainability and spotlights its role in creating climate-smart and environmentally friendly solutions. The approval of the residency will go a long way in supporting the country’s efforts to achieve Net Zero by 2050.”

Her Excellency added: “We are working in cooperation with all relevant authorities in the UAE to implement its climate and environmental plans and support its national goals by engaging the private sector and community members in the country’s sustainable development. The Blue Residency will have a major role in attracting talents in the field including innovators, and climate champions from all over the world, who will contribute to the advancement of the UAE’s work in fostering a sustainable future for all.”