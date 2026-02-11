Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) concluded a successful participation at Fitur 2026, held in Madrid from 21 to 25 January, reinforcing its commitment to culture-led travel and long-term collaboration with the global travel trade.

Recognised as a leading platform for the international tourism sector, Fitur brought together tourism authorities, travel professionals, and industry leaders from key inbound and outbound markets. Throughout the event, DCT Abu Dhabi showcased the breadth of the emirate’s tourism offering, spanning Emirati culture and heritage alongside adventure, luxury, entertainment, gastronomy, year-round experiences, and world-class hospitality.

During Fitur 2026, DCT Abu Dhabi was honoured with two major industry accolades. Abu Dhabi received the CEAV ‘Destination of the Year’ Award, recognised as a Premium Destination by the Confederación Española de Agencias de Viajes (CEAV). The award was presented at the CEAV stand, where CEAV President Carlos Garrido de la Cierva announced the CEAVPROTUR training programme for 2026 and highlighted Abu Dhabi as a standout international premium destination.

In addition, DCT Abu Dhabi received the Best Stand Award from IFEMA Madrid, one of only three international awards presented at Fitur 2026. Abu Dhabi was recognised alongside Egypt and Guatemala, acknowledging the strength of its exhibition design, storytelling, and visitor engagement.

The CEAV award was accepted on behalf of Abu Dhabi by Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, who addressed attendees and guests from across the Spanish travel trade.



“Fitur continues to be an important platform for strengthening relationships with our international partners, particularly within the Spanish market. Being recognised by CEAV as a Premium Destination of the Year, alongside receiving IFEMA’s Best Stand Award, is a meaningful endorsement of Abu Dhabi’s culture-led tourism proposition and our collaborative approach with the travel trade. We remain committed to creating authentic, distinctive, and sustainable experiences that deliver long-term value for our partners and memorable journeys for travellers,” said Yousuf.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s presence at Fitur reflected its sustained investment in priority international markets, including Spain, and its commitment to working closely with partners to drive shared growth. The department was joined by a delegation representing key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem. Hospitality partners included Yas Plaza Hotels, Aldhafra Resort, Vignette Collection, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Sofitel, Masarra, City Seasons Hotels, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi National Hotels.

Destination and experience partners were also represented, including Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi museums, Etihad Spain, Tourism 365, Voyage Tours, and representatives from the Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions. Together, the delegation highlighted the diversity of accommodation, cultural, travel, and leisure experiences available across the emirate.