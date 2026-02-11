The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has renewed its call for full compliance with safe navigation rules and maritime safety instructions by all owners, operators, captains, and crews of marine vessels and activities in Dubai, including vessels and activities dedicated to water sports. This comes in order to safeguard lives and property and protect the marine environment in the Emirate of Dubai.

The DMA affirmed that this approach reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening the maritime security ecosystem and applying the highest international standards and best practices in regulating and managing maritime activities. This supports Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for safe and sustainable maritime activities. The Authority stressed that compliance with approved legislation is a shared responsibility for all sea users.

In this context, Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said Dubai continues to develop an advanced maritime regulatory environment that combines legislative flexibility with strict adherence to international safety standards. He explained that compliance with safe navigation rules reflects the high level of awareness and responsibility that characterizes the Emirate’s maritime ecosystem, and enhances the confidence of residents and visitors in various maritime activities.

He added that the Authority places great importance on promoting a culture of safety among all sea-goers by emphasizing adherence to designated areas for maritime activities, wearing safety equipment, controlling speeds, and following approved operating instructions, along with constant readiness for emergencies—to ensure a safe and sustainable maritime experience for everyone.

The Dubai Maritime Authority noted that these awareness messages are supported by guidance materials highlighting safe maritime behaviors and approved best practices, presented in a simplified manner to raise awareness and strengthen compliance across different groups of sea users.

The instructions include, but are not limited to: adhering to designated zones for maritime activities; not entering restricted areas without an official permit; not using unlicensed or expired marine craft; and carrying valid licenses and documents and presenting them to the competent authorities upon request. The Authority also urged operating at a safe speed, avoiding reckless or disruptive behavior, switching on navigation lights when visibility is reduced, and wearing life jackets while practicing water sports.

This comes under a circular issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority to companies that provide recreational maritime activity services to customers, requiring compliance through clearly displaying the permit issued by the Dubai Maritime Authority (Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation), which includes key maritime safety guidelines to be followed during such activities. The circular obliges companies to display, clarify, and present these guidelines so users and participants can review them.

The Dubai Maritime Authority continues to roll out expanded on-ground and digital awareness campaigns to strengthen the culture of safety and responsibility, encourage safe and organized use of marine vessels, support the sustainability of the marine environment, and reinforce Dubai’s status as a world-class maritime destination that combines safety, efficiency, and excellence.