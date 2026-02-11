Kuwait, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” (KSE: Markaz, Reuters: MARKZ.KW, Bloomberg: MARKAZ: KK) reported its financial results for 2025 with a Total Revenue of KD 28.59 million with an increase of 41%, as compared to KD 20.31 million in 2024. The net profit attributable to shareholders of Markaz was KD 10.82 million, compared to KD 4.46 million in the same period last year, and earnings per share was 22 Fils for the year ended 31 December 2025. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 8 Fils per share (Subject to the AGM approval).

Mr. Diraar Yusuf Alghanim, Chairman at Markaz stated: “In a year shaped by substantial change in global conditions and investment dynamics, 2025 presented both challenges and opportunities. Kuwait’s All Share Index rose 21.0%, driven by strong corporate earnings, particularly in the banking sector, alongside policy reforms and heightened foreign investor interest. However, oil prices were under pressure and geopolitical tensions caused uncertainties in the oil market resulting in overall dampened investor sentiment. On the macroeconomic front, GCC economies experienced moderate growth, bolstered by non-oil sector expansion, credit growth, and infrastructure investments. The GCC equity markets showed resilience in 2025, with the MSCI GCC Countries Domestic Index posting a 5.5% increase. Global GDP grew 3.1%, supported by easing inflation in developed economies and a rebound in emerging markets, especially in Asia. However, global growth was tempered by trade uncertainties and divergent monetary policies, which introduced volatility in markets overall.

Looking at 2026, the GCC outlook will be shaped by corporate earnings, oil price trends, and ongoing diversification efforts. Globally, growth prospects will rely on monetary policy decisions, geopolitical developments, and the performance of emerging markets. In light of this context, Markaz will continue to build on its well-established leadership position in the financial sector, through benefitting from the growth opportunities and providing added value to all investors.”

Mr. Ali H. Khalil, Markaz’s CEO, stated: “Markaz’s Asset Management fees for 2025 were KD 9.33 million as compared to KD 8.73 million for the previous year, an increase of 7%. Investment Banking and Advisory fees for 2025 were KD 1.1 million, nearly the same as for 2024. We prioritize enhancing the clients’ experience to reinforce our market leadership.

During the year, Markaz managed equity products that have provided investors with positive return performance across various deployment strategies. These include momentum-driven, actively managed equity funds alongside specialist Sharia-compliant products. We also delivered robust performance across MENA real estate driven by renewed transactional momentum, strong foreign demand and solid rent growth in residential, office, retail and industrial segments. Markaz completed multiple exits from international industrial real estate investments in the US and Europe, demonstrating disciplined execution in development and structured credit strategies. We remain focused on selective opportunities in the industrial and residential sectors. The investment banking team raised KWD 35 million in the first tranche of Markaz’s KWD 50 million senior unsecured bond program, underpinning its active role in Kuwait’s debt capital markets. Additionally, advisory services in M&A, restructuring, and feasibility studies have provided tailored financial solutions for corporations and family-owned businesses. By aligning strategies with market dynamics and client needs, Markaz continues to drive long-term value and consistent growth.”

Mr. Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, stated: “Markaz Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 8 % to reach KD 1.52 billion as of December 31, 2025. Markaz's responsive business strategy, coupled with a steadfast focus on client objectives, positions the firm to actively capture emerging opportunities across both asset management and investment banking. We continue to broaden product offerings, giving investors access to global investment opportunities across public and private asset classes. In particular, we launched the Private Real Assets Strategy for qualified investors with the aim of mitigating inflationary impact on their portfolios. Our commitment to a customer-centric approach drives us to continuously deliver on client objectives, further strengthening Markaz’s position as the trusted partner for wealth creation. By maintaining a results-driven focus while prioritizing continuous improvement, Markaz consistently enhances operational best practices and underlying profitability.”

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.52 billion (USD 4.98 billion) as of 31 December 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com