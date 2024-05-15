Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi expresses commitment to developing and managing aviation policy for Dubai, contributing to sustainable sector growth under the Authority's leadership.

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has highlighted its pivotal role in advancing the aviation industry and related activities in the emirate during the 23rd edition of the Airport Show. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DCAA, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, the event saw participation from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries worldwide.

One of the key achievements showcased was the significant growth in commercial activities in the aviation sector during the first quarter of 2024, totaling 11,990 activities, a 21% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth has led to a surge in permit requests by 72% and permit renewals have grown by more than threefold.

While requests for landing permits for aircraft (private, passenger, and cargo) at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport to operate all types of non-scheduled and designated flights (commercial and non-commercial) have also increased, reaching more than 4,000 permits in the first quarter of 2024. Building and elevation permits in air easement zones have increased significantly as the emirate's construction industry has grown, reaching two and a half times the previous level.

H.E Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: "The aviation industry of Dubai continues its sustainable growth thanks to the directives of our wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai. His Highness attaches great importance to the future of the aviation sector in Dubai and the UAE, aiming to achieve global leadership. At Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, we are committed to exerting all efforts to develop and manage aviation policy for the Emirate, and to provide essential services to aviation operators and service providers."

He added: "Our participation in the Airport Show highlights underscores our significant achievements in industry development, illustrating our mission and role within this framework. This encompasses our endeavors to diversify into various sectors and activities, including safety, security, environmental sustainability, consumer protection, managing air services at Dubai airports, overseeing other commercial aviation activities, international relations, and more. This is complemented by the incorporation of the latest technologies and innovative solutions, which contribute to the growth and development of the sector in Dubai."

The Authority's pavilion at the Airport Show attracted considerable attention from visitors and partners keen to understand its role in advancing Dubai's aviation industry and its shift to fully digital, paperless services. This digital transformation simplifies customer access, enabling them to complete transactions anytime and anywhere via the Authority’s website, www.dcaa.gov.ae. The website boasts modern, innovative design and advanced programming features, ensuring easy navigation, access to information, and interactive engagement. It offers a superior customer experience with instant, self-service options.

Visitors have been particularly interested in learning about the Authority's key responsibilities and strategic goals, which include enhancing aviation safety and security, minimizing environmental impacts, driving sustainable market development, and providing value-added services to partners. They have also been eager to explore these types of innovative solutions and forward-looking initiatives.

DCAA is dedicated to close collaboration with federal authorities, international, and regional bodies to enhance air transport relations and attract investment in Dubai's aviation industry. As a leading partner, DCAA aims to maintain security and safety, and enhance infrastructure to solidify Dubai's position as a global aviation hub.