Doha:—The Business Year (TBY) has officially launched its Qatar 2022: World Cup Special Edition by hosting an invitation-only event, which kickstarted with a Speech from The Business Year’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Ioana Popa and Country Manager for the State of Qatar, Nataly Almanza Madrid. They expressed The Gulf State’s diversification skills and pioneering mindset as the main cause of the international media group to come and research on the country’s different business models, public initiatives, widening policies and greener practices that are being implemented.

The event aimed to draw attention into the most dynamics sectors of the Qatari economy, given a voice to leaders from both private and government spheres to express their involvement and leadership in the ever-growing business community of Qatar. The First Panel Discussion – A Stable and Resilient Growth, counted with the participation of Gudni Stiholt, Doha Bank’s Acting CEO; David Cook, Sharq Insurance’s CEO and Seif Hourani, Strategy Partner of Consulting Haus, the discussion was held around the growing fintech industry in Qatar and the cruciality of public and private partnerships in the enhancement of this trend, as well as the digital transformation within the insurance and banking sector in the region.

The second session was opened with a speech on Sustainable Business Models by Ghanim AlSulaiti, CEO and Founder of Enbat Holding, the first family of vegan companies founded in Qatar, who discussed the relevance of Sustainable Business Models, is promoting greener practices within the local community and how they push for sustainability all along the supply chain, across food, wellness, and service industries through ethical and mindful investments.

Immediately followed by a Panel Discussion – Sustainability and ESG Initiatives, with the participation of Hatem El Mohandes, Google Cloud’s Regional CE Manager; Dr. Fadi Nasser, CCO of Meeza; Ali Al-Shabibi, Partner of KPMG Qatar and moderated by Hazar Kilani, Journalist from Doha News. The session involved the importance of the local Business environmetn and how major organizations across the world have come with the eager to progress in the fields of Monitoring ESG initiatives, Community awareness and social development, cloud computing and data analytic, given the country’s advanced technology and major investments on the field.

Finally, the event close up with an overview of the World Cup countdown, showcasing both the preparation that institution from every sector are having since the last 10 years and the legacy that the big game will leave. The panelists Ashraf Abu Issa, Chairman of AbuIssa Holding; Faisal Abdulla KH Al Mana, Vice Chairman of RC Al Mana; Sheikh Nasser Abdulaziz Al Thani, Head of Business Development of Qetaifan Projects and Ahmed Khellil Abbassi, Executive Director of Competitions & Football Development for Qatar Stars League (QSL) held a conversation moderated by Venkat Krishnaswamy, Partner and Head of Advisory, KPMG on the infrastructure

Ashraf Abu Issa stated that “We are all working hard to guarantee our leadership, this is only the start of how we, as a small nation, can deliver an amazing event and beyond everyone’s expectations, how we can held that legacy on future ones”, followed by Sheikh Nasser Abdulaziz Al Thani, who agreed expressing “Whether in the sport sector or in the financial and business industries, we have much more to provide to the international community and the best is yet to come”.

TBY has been covering the Qatari economy for almost a decade and this latest publication was produced in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Qatari Businessmen Association, and the Qatari Businesswomen Association. It is available now at thebusinessyear.com, as well as on all major business information platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet, as well as on PressReader, Google Books.

