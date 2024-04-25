​​​​​​DUBAI, UAE: The fourth edition of The Retail Summit (TRS) held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and in partnership with Dubai Chambers, took place at Atlantis the Palm this week and served as a vibrant business hub for prominent retailers from across the world, industry experts, visionary CEOs, trailblazing innovators as well as encouraging collaborations among local, international and emerging brands.

700+ participants from more than 50 countries attended and over 80 industry leaders came together. Together, they delved deep into the ever-evolving landscape of retail to discuss crucial topics including future trends & dynamics and actionable insights to support the retail sector’s growth and global industry opportunities in this sector.

Discussions were held over 35 informative sessions and encompassed a wide array of topics as part of a packed agenda. Conversations spanned from omnichannel experiences and cutting-edge digital innovations to evolving consumer behaviours, diversity, emerging market opportunities, sustainable commerce and the influence of AI on consumer engagement.

The Summit witnessed an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers and several senior representatives of leading global and homegrown brands, including Ronaldo Mouchawar, VP, Amazon MENA; John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group; Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman, Apparel Group; Mona Kattan, Founder, Kayali Fragrances and Co-Founder, HB Investments; Ozwald Boateng OBE, Benjamin Vuchot, CEO and Chairman, DFS Group Ltd; Scott Cutler, CEO, StockX; Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO, Apparel Group; and other senior executives who graced the occasion.

Industry professionals from leading companies such as JD Sports, Apparel Group, Amazon MENA, eyewa, Alshaya Group, StockX, MAF Retail, eBay, Neuhaus, AWWG, GMG, Unilever Prestige, Chalhoub Group, Inglot, Venchi, Vogue Business and others were present at the Summit.

During his panel on ‘Championing Retail in the GCC’, John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, emphasised the importance of loyalty and highlighted how their 'Aura' loyalty programme has provided invaluable insights into their customer base, enabling better catering to their customers’ needs. Additionally, he discussed the implementation of Generative AI across their customer experience centre, logistics and supply chain models, further underscoring the technology’s positive impact on enhancing customer journeys.

Bringing his perspective on AI and consumer experience in another panel, Ronaldo Mouchawar, VP, Amazon MENA, highlighted the global brand’s unique challenges in the MENA region and how through the expansion of its selection of products, better pricing and the use of AI and machine learning solutions has effectively improved convenience for its customers.

In an insightful panel discussion on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion alongside Melissa Obadash MBE and Veronica D’Souza, Founder of Carcel; Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman, Apparel Group reinforced the importance of having a core team that understands the company’s vision and direction, followed by a conscious effort to foster diversity which would amplify results.

Additionally, during a fireside chat, Mona Kattan, Founder, Kayali Fragrances and Co-Founder, HB Investments shared her entrepreneurial journey to building Kayali, a popular Middle Eastern-brand, inspiring ambitious entrepreneurs.

Overall, the event successfully delivered a wealth of retail intelligence. It also showcased the Women in Retail reception on the first day, as part of TRS's commitment to celebrate Women's achievements. Notable leaders, including Sima Ganwani Ved, Karen Millen OBE and Melissa Odabash MBE shared their experiences and successes, inspiring attendees. Delegates also enjoyed a Sky Party at Cloud 22 in Atlantis the Royal on the same day, fostering networking and fun at some of Dubai’s iconic venues.

For more information and the latest updates, please visit www.theretailsummit.com.

-Ends-

For more information and all media enquiries, please contact:

Plus 1 Communications | yara@plus1comms.com

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations. The Retail Summit 2024 will take place at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on the 23rd and 24th of April.