Ajman Chamber is participating in the Government of Ajman's summer program, "Our Happy Summer 2025," with three specialized workshops aimed at developing the skills of youth and providing an interactive learning environment that enhances their creative and innovative abilities. This initiative aligns with Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE Vision.

This year's participation includes specialized workshops such as "Little Engineers - LEGO Creations," "VEX GO Robotics Challenge," and "VEX IQ Robotics Challenge." These workshops seek to instill concepts of innovation and scientific thinking in participants through hands-on experiences that combine education and entertainment, allowing them to explore their passion for technology and engineering.

Ajman Chamber emphasizes the importance of empowering future generations through quality summer programs that help discover and direct talent toward promising future fields, especially those related to technology, engineering, programming, and artificial intelligence.

This participation also falls within the Chamber's strategy to strengthen its community role and contribute effectively to supporting activities that integrate education with personal development. This reflects the Chamber's commitment to expanding its partnerships with governmental and community entities to serve the goals and objectives of the emirate of Ajman.