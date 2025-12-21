Anthony Nakache: “The AI-Generated Film Award is a genuine platform for discovering talented content creators and short-film makers, regardless of their capabilities or level of experience.”

Alia Al Hammadi: “The strong engagement in the AI-Generated Film Award reflects the summit’s leading role in advancing the digital content industry and stimulating creativity.”

UAE, Dubai – The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creation economy and organized by the UAE Government Media Office, has announced the list of the Top 12 shortlisted films competing in the world’s largest AI-Generated Film Award, valued at USD 1 million, organized by the summit in collaboration with Google Gemini.

A specialized jury comprising global experts, advisors, and creative content creators selected the 12 films from a total of 3,500 submissions received for the award. The shortlisted films will be open for public voting from 21 to 25 December, via the following link: https://aifilm.1billionsummit.com

Jury

The specialized jury includes Dan Germain, Executive Creative Director at Google Brand Studio London, where he leads the EMEA Brand Studio team in creating impactful and innovative brand experiences.

The jury also includes Ali Ali, film director and cofounder of Good People, and a member of the Film Jury at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Also serving on the panel is Christian Haas, Executive Creative Director at YouTube, who leads global campaigns and brand storytelling and is passionate about creating content that connects brands with audiences worldwide.

The jury further includes Piotr Dąbkowski, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at ElevenLabs, who leads advanced research in AI voice technology and was named to the TIME100 AI list in 2024.

The panel also features Marina Mogilko, widely known as SiliconValleyGirl, an entrepreneur, content creator, and podcast host who inspires others to build, learn, and grow, with a following of more than 18 million followers.

400 Hours of Review

A total of 400 hours of films were reviewed by a specialized committee comprising 40 experts and specialists, which selected the initial shortlist. Following the public vote, the judging panel will select the Top 5 films to be screened on 10 January 2026 during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, hosted by the UAE from 9 to 11 January 2026 across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme Content for Good.

The final winner of the world’s most valuable AI-Generated Film Award will be announced on 11 January 2026.

The summit also announced that more than 30,000 people from 116 countries expressed interest in the award, reflecting strong global engagement with this pioneering initiative. The award aims to support and encourage the production of films with meaningful content using a wide range of artificial intelligence tools, while enhancing the creative capabilities of content creators in delivering positive, purpose-driven messages that promote understanding and connection between cultures.

Shaping the Future of the Creative Economy

Anthony Nakache, Managing Director for Google in the Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the 1 Billion Followers Summit as we prepare to announce the winner of the world’s largest AI-Generated Film Award, created using Google Gemini models and tools. Submissions from 116 countries highlight the strong global interest among content creators in transforming their creative ideas into impactful films that deliver meaningful community messages through a wide range of artificial intelligence technologies. The award serves as a genuine platform for discovering talent among content creators and short-film makers, regardless of their resources or prior experience, and we look forward to celebrating with the winners soon.”

A Leading Role

Her Excellency Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Director of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, affirmed that the strong participation witnessed by the AI-Generated Film Award, organized by the summit in collaboration with Google Gemini, reflects the importance of the summit in advancing the digital content industry and stimulating creativity across its various formats and disciplines.

She said: “The strong interest in participating in the award reflects the position of the 1 Billion Followers Summit as a global platform that brings together ambition and innovation, demonstrated by the exceptional level of creativity seen in some of the submissions, which were characterized by deep human and artistic vision.”

Top 12 Film List

The list of the 12 films selected for public voting includes:

The 12 films shortlisted for public voting address two main themes: “Rewrite Tomorrow,” through stories that explore visions of the future with a positive outlook, and “The Secret Life of Everything,” through narratives that uncover unseen stories centered on the hidden lives of the world around us, stories yet to be told.

In the “Rewrite Tomorrow” category, the shortlisted films include Heal, directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Gomaa Rizk. Set in the year 2030, the film follows Laila, a young Egyptian woman who lost her voice due to psychological trauma. Using emotional artificial intelligence, she enters the memories of her mother, who is in a coma, embarking on a deeply moving healing journey between past and present.

Cats Like Warmth, directed by Lee Su Yeol from South Korea, tells the story of a data-driven robot living in a Korean village that learns the meaning of emotional warmth and discovers that true connection comes from the heart, not from code.

Homeward, directed by Nav Lotay from the United Kingdom, follows the story of Arri, who is lost in space for years before being sent back to Earth’s past, where he finds an unexpected opportunity for reconciliation with himself and a path back home.

Also included is Roots of Tomorrow, directed by German filmmaker Daniel Titz. The film explores the threat of microplastic pollution to the future of humanity, as a scientist and her dog travel to distant planets in search of a plant capable of breaking down plastic, only to discover that the true solution is not what anyone expected.

Maestra, directed by Spanish filmmaker Hilario Abad, tells the story of a veteran musician who confronts an artificial intelligence that surpasses her technical abilities, only to realize that her years of struggle are what enable her to guide and elevate this new form of art.

Dreams Don't Die, directed by Palestinian Omar Rammal, tells the story of a mother that tries to escape the horrors of war by hiding her child inside a magical storybook, where children from different war-torn countries find refuge. When war invades this enchanted world, the children must rely on their dreams to face the darkness they tried to escape.

In the “The Secret Life of…” category, shortlisted films include The Translator, directed by Philip Lee from the United States, tells the story of how a young woman’s obsession with plants becomes humanity’s lifeline in a dying world, as she discovers the silent language of the Earth that guides her to hidden water sources offering renewed hope for life.

Portrait No. 72, directed by Rodson Fer Suarez from the Philippines, centers on an elderly photographer in the city of Varanasi who documents images of the dead. He finds new meaning in life after an unexpected bond forms between him and a curious child, restoring a sense of human warmth.

Also shortlisted is Ceremony, directed by German filmmaker Mark Wachholz, which tells the story of a young girl who is the sole survivor of a city that has been completely erased. During an interview to tell the world what happened, she carries a dark secret that reveals a disturbing truth about children in our society.

The Beginning, directed by Jordanian filmmaker Ibraheem Diab, follows the journey of Adamu, a young man who travels 3,500 miles in search of safety and education. With the help of kind strangers, he learns that human compassion has the power to turn hope into reality.

LILY, directed by Tunisian filmmaker Zoubeir Jlassi, is set in a rain-soaked city where a guilt-ridden archivist is haunted by a doll linked to a hit-and-run victim. This pushes him to confess and seek redemption, affirming that even silent objects carry truth and moral weight.

Pursuit of Pearl, directed by Canadian filmmaker Zahir Khan, tells the story of a young pearl diver from Dubai who survives drowning after a surreal, glowing encounter in the depths of the sea. The experience stays with him for a lifetime following the loss of his father in a storm.

These films reflect the award’s high standards in clear storytelling, visual aesthetics, skillful integration of artificial intelligence technologies, artistic innovation, and a strong commitment to transparency and ethical practices.

Judging Process

The jury subjected the submitted films to a comprehensive evaluation process to ensure compliance with the award’s eligibility requirements and alignment with its core themes. As a result, 100 films were shortlisted, while entries that did not meet the criteria were excluded.

The shortlisted films also underwent an advanced technical review conducted using Google Gemini, which verified technical standards and content quality. This included AI-based verification to ensure that each film was produced using a minimum of 70 percent generative artificial intelligence tools developed by Google.

The award aims to support and encourage the production of films with meaningful content using a wide range of artificial intelligence tools and models, including Google Gemini, while raising awareness of human-centered messages and enhancing the creative and visual storytelling capabilities of content creators from around the world.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, organized by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s drive to foster a vibrant content creator community.

For more information, please visit www.1billionsummit.com