Abu Dhabi: The Organising Committee for the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026 has held its third meeting as part of its ongoing efforts to monitor the progress of preparations for the exhibitions. The events are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Autonomous Smart Systems.

ADNEC Group is organising UMEX and SimTEX 2026 in association with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment, with strategic partnership from EDGE Group and Abu Dhabi Mobility. The exhibitions will take place from 20 to 22 January 2026 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with broad participation from leading local, regional, and international companies and institutions specialising in unmanned systems, simulation, training, civil and commercial technologies, as well as the advanced defence and security sectors.

The third meeting of the organising committee was attended by Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Chairman of the Organising Committee for UMEX and SimTEX 2026, with the participation of the heads of various committees, subcommittees, and working teams. The meeting reviewed and discussed the latest updates regarding organisational, logistical, and technical procedures, as well as assessing the readiness of all specialised committees to ensure the exhibitions and their accompanying conferences are organised in accordance with the highest international standards in the field of specialised exhibitions and conferences.

During the meeting, the importance of continuing to work in an integrated manner to ensure coordination between the various committees and working groups was discussed, contributing to the strategic objectives of UMEX and SimTEX 2026 and reinforcing their status as leading global platforms for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in unmanned systems, simulation and training, and the civil, commercial, and defence sectors.

This meeting forms part of a series of regular sessions designed to ensure comprehensive and advanced planning for every aspect of the exhibitions, covering organisational, technical, technological, logistical, media, and security matters. The committee reaffirmed its commitment to adopting best international practices and upholding the highest standards of quality and efficiency throughout all stages of preparation and implementation.

Discussions also focused on enhancing coordination and synergy between relevant official and semi-official entities, highlighting the importance of integration with ADNEC Group’s teams to guarantee smooth organisational processes, unified working methods, and clearly defined roles and responsibilities for all parties involved.

The Organising Committee underscored the importance of maintaining direct and ongoing communication with strategic partners, particularly the Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment. This is intended to support national defence industries, increase local company participation, and enable them to showcase their capabilities and innovative solutions on a global platform alongside leading decision-makers, experts and specialists.

Participants stressed that early and meticulous planning for every detail of UMEX and SimTEX 2026, along with their accompanying conferences, is essential to the success of these events and the achievement of their objectives. This approach reflects Abu Dhabi’s distinguished status as a premier global destination for hosting, managing and organising specialised international exhibitions and conferences.

The meeting also highlighted the readiness of the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, which boasts advanced infrastructure, world-class facilities and the capacity to deliver a comprehensive range of organisational, logistical, and technical services. This ensures an exceptional experience for exhibitors, visitors, and official delegations, and further strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for specialised events and exhibitions.

The Organising Committee reiterated its commitment to holding regular coordination meetings, monitoring the implementation of approved timelines, and maintaining the highest levels of preparedness ahead of UMEX and SimTEX 2026 and the International Defence Conference. These efforts are intended to reflect the significance and international standing of the event, and to showcase the professional and progressive image of Abu Dhabi and the UAE on the global stage.