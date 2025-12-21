Riyadh – The 14th edition of HORECA Riyadh and the third edition of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh concluded, capping off a historic week that positioned Riyadh as the beating heart of global hospitality and gastronomy.

Held under the strategic partnership of the Culinary Arts Commission (CAC), the renowned and highly anticipated events transformed Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center into the largest hospitality and foodservice gathering ever staged in the kingdom.

Spanning 42,000 sqm, the events — held concurrently with Host Arabia and Saudi Elite Chefs — brought together over 500 exhibitors, representing more than 4,200 brands. Indeed, 51,000 professional visitors from the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond explored the exhibition aisles and watched rising talents in action.

Jad Taktak, CEO of Semark Group, the organizer, commented: “We marked a new chapter for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality scene. The success of HORECA Riyadh, together with Host Arabia’s debut and the return of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh, reflects the strength of our industry and the Kingdom’s growing position as a global hub for hospitality and culinary excellence.”

HORECA Riyadh once again reaffirmed its role as the definitive platform for innovation, learning and networking, paving the way for a new era of growth in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and foodservice sectors. The rich program featured an array of competitions and experiences, including the Hospitality Salon Culinaire, Barista and Mocktail Competitions, alongside The Talks, organized in collaboration with Hospitality News Middle East and Hodema Consulting Services.

Meanwhile, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh created a buzz, with 40 masterclasses, live demonstrations and pastry competitions led by 30 international and regional pastry chefs.

This year also saw the presentation of three special honorary awards recognizing outstanding contributions to the global and Saudi hospitality landscape. The Gastronomy Diplomacy Award was presented to Guillaume Gomez, president of Groupe Gastronomie and former French ambassador for gastronomy, for strengthening France’s culinary ties worldwide. The Visionary Award honored Pierre Marcolini, world-renowned Belgian chocolatier, for his exceptional contribution to global chocolate craftsmanship. The Leadership Award was bestowed upon Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, for her pivotal role in advancing Saudi culinary arts and nurturing the nation’s next generation of chefs.

Adding to the excitement, the second edition of Saudi Elite Chefs, organized by the Culinary Arts Commission, brought together some of the kingdom’s most talented chefs, celebrating the creativity, precision and innovation that define Saudi culinary excellence.

Joumana Dammous-Salamé, managing director of Hospitality Services, the company behind the HORECA brand and co-organizer of Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh, added: “HORECA Riyadh continues to be a driving force for regional growth; a true platform that connects people, ideas and opportunities. Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh once again honored craftsmanship, quality and passion, attracting major international brands while also showcasing local confectionery.”

About HORECA

Established almost 30 years ago, HORECA, the renowned annual business meeting place, brings together an impressive array of distinguished brands, experts and international personalities from the vibrant worlds of hospitality and foodservice. Over recent years, HORECA has cemented its strong presence in the GCC, particularly within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Besides Riyadh, HORECA also takes place annually in Jeddah, as well as in Beirut, Kuwait, Amman and Muscat.

About Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie Riyadh

HORECA and HOST ARABIA Press Office

Marina Araigy

marina@bridgeofminds.com

Founded in Paris in 1994, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie is the world’s leading international event dedicated to chocolate, pastry and confectionery excellence. Renowned for its prestigious global presence, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie brings together master chocolatiers, pastry chefs, artisans and premium brands to celebrate craftsmanship, creativity and innovation. Through its iconic events held in major cities worldwide, including Lyon, Brussels, Tokyo, Dubai and Riyadh, Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie has become a benchmark platform for industry professionals and chocolate enthusiasts alike, elevating the art of chocolate and pastry while fostering global culinary exchange.