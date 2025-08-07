Salalah, Oman – Mira Developments hosted an exclusive three-day mastermind retreat in Salalah, Oman, bringing together over 100 top real estate professionals, including leading brokers, visionary architects, and representatives from prominent luxury lifestyle brands. The high-level gathering, focused on strategic collaboration and the unveiling of Mira Developments’ expansion plans within the GCC region, particularly its highly anticipated master development in Salalah and future landmark projects such as Mira Coral Bay.

The summit served as an analytic platform for fostering innovation and strategic alignment, moving beyond conventional project updates. Participants engaged in intensive roundtable discussions and workshops aimed at defining new benchmarks for luxury, lifestyle, and sustainability across the region. The cross-sector dialogue facilitated by the retreat was designed to integrate cutting-edge architectural design with premium branded living concepts, ensuring a holistic approach to future developments.

“Our strategic expansion into Oman is an epitome of Mira Developments' unwavering vision to pioneering luxury real estate across the GCC. We were pleased to be among so many talented experts who share the same vision of identifying and cultivating high-potential markets, and reinforcing our leadership in delivering unparalleled branded living communities that exceed regional benchmarks."- said Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira Developments.

The selection of Salalah, a region known for its unique natural attributes, underscores Mira Developments’ commitment to identifying and developing high-potential markets within the GCC. The immersive experience in Salalah’s distinctive environment, particularly during the Khareef season, provided a backdrop for envisioning evolutions that are not only luxurious but also harmoniously integrated with the region’s climate.

This pivotal convening highlights Mira Developments’ proactive approach to market leadership and its dedication to shaping the future of luxury real estate in the GCC. The insights and collaborative strategies developed during this retreat are poised to significantly influence the company’s forthcoming projects, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in branded luxury residences.

About Mira Developments

Mira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co.,Trussardi and John Richmond. Whether it is a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community, every Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services – everything is thoughtfully provided. All you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.