Muscat – OTE Group & ACDelco, a global leader in automotive parts and products &, held a Partnership meet to celebrate the appointment of OTE as sole Distributor of ACDelco lubricants in the Sultanate of Oman The announcement was made during an exclusive partnership event attended by key channel partners from across the country, underscoring the strategic importance of this new alliance. The event also showcased the new generation of lubricant range that has been specifically formulated to cater to the demands of modern engines and the unique driving conditions of Oman, ensuring optimal performance, durability, and protection.

Shabeer Harris, Business Manager, Customer Care & Aftersales -ACDelco Middle East, addressed the gathering, stating, “At ACDelco, innovation and performance are at the core of everything we do. With Oman’s dynamic automotive landscape, we are proud to partner with a trusted name like OTE Group as our sole distributor, whose extensive dealer network and customer-first approach align perfectly with our vision. Together, we are committed to delivering world-class lubricants that meet the evolving needs of Omani drivers.”

Senior representatives from both ACDelco and OTE Group emphasized their shared focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and long-term partnerships with the dealer community. The event provided an interactive platform for channel partners to engage directly with product experts, understand the technical advantages of the lubricant range, and explore future collaboration opportunities.

A spokesperson from OTE Group added, “This partnership with ACDelco marks a significant step forward in enhancing our automotive offerings. Our strong nationwide network ensures that customers across Oman will have seamless access to premium ACDelco lubricants, backed by our commitment to service excellence and reliability.”

The channel partners present at the event expressed enthusiasm about the expanded product lineup, recognizing the potential to meet growing customer demand for high-quality lubricants that deliver superior engine performance and efficiency.

About OTE Group

As the exclusive distributor of ACDelco Lubricants in Oman, OTE Group is dedicated to delivering excellence and value through its robust network of dealerships and service centers. With a diversified portfolio spanning automotive, electronics, and home appliances, OTE Group continues to build trust and drive innovation, serving customers across the Sultanate with a commitment to quality and customer care.