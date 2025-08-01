Dubai Duty Free (DDF) delivered a standout performance for the month of July, posting sales of AED638.8 million (US$175 million) for the month and year-to-date sales of AED4.734 billion (US$1.30 billion), which is 5.86 percent up on the same period last year.

This monthly milestone surpasses the previous July record of AED602.8 million (US$165 million) set in 2023 and is 9.7 percent higher or AED56.5 million (US$15.48 million) more than sales of AED582.26 (US$159.52 million) for July 2024. This places July 2025 in 9th place amongst the Top 10 months in Dubai Duty Free’s history with the operator recording sales records in five months out of seven so far this year.

The year-to-date growth of 5.86 percent is particularly notable given that passenger growth for the same period is expected to be less than 3 percent (DXB announced 2.3 percent passenger growth from January – June).

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said, “We are delighted to report another strong sales month in what is already proving to be an exceptional year. This outstanding performance reflects the resilience of our retail operation and the continued demand for world-class shopping experiences. Achieving nearly 10 percent sales growth in a month when we estimate passenger traffic remained relatively flat is a testament to our team’s dedication and product offering."

The top five product categories in July were Perfumes, Liquor, Gold, Tobacco and Confectionery. Perfume sales rose by 10.3 percent over the same month last year, Liquor sales rose by 1.7 percent, while Tobacco saw a 2.2 percent increase. Gold sales rose by 15.5 percent and Confectionery saw an incredible 57 percent increase from July last year.

Other notable performers were Watches with sales increase of 18.4 percent and Precious Jewellery with an increase of 16.8 percent.

July’s sales surge was fuelled in part by a growing appetite for iconic luxury brands.

Dubai Duty Free’s CA and CB Fashion Boutiques, home to some of the world’s most sought-after luxury labels, delivered exceptional results in July, with growth of 11.36 percent over the same period last year.

Flagship brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Cartier were standout performers, reflecting sustained demand for high-end fashion and accessories at DXB.

“Given the recent media reports outlining the difficulties facing global luxury brands, we are happy to buck that trend in our luxury Boutiques, where we are seeing continued demand for select brands,” Cidambi added.

Staying within the Luxury sector, of particular note is the growing momentum of DDF’s pre-loved luxury boutique, REKLAIM, launched in December 2024. Located in Concourses A, including in the Emirates First Class Lounge, Concourse B and D, REKLAIM offers a curated selection of authenticated pre-owned watches and handbags from top-tier luxury brands.

In just over seven months REKLAIM has generated more than AED14.3 million (US$3.9 million) in sales of which AED1.6 million (US$445K) was generated in July alone, a clear testament to its growing appeal among luxury-focused shoppers.

The stand-out performer was Rolex watches, with a total of 176 sold since the launch of REKLAIM, with 16 sold in July alone.

Dubai Duty Free's success comes against a backdrop of growing competition within the airport retail space as well as from external sources, including domestic retailers. With continued investment in product innovation, digital engagement, and experiential retail, Dubai Duty Free is well-positioned to close out 2025 as one of the strongest years in its 40+ year history.

“This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the unwavering support from our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. We have succeeded in enhancing penetration and spend levels while maintaining business focus, despite a highly competitive and uncertain environment,” Cidambi added.