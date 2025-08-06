More than 270, 000 professionals from 180 countries and over 4,800 exhibitors will come together in Dubai for one week to shape the industry

The events take place from 9-13 February 2026, in two iconic locations - Dubai

Exhibition Centre (DEC) and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) - forming a city-wide event

Together, WHX Dubai and WHX Labs Dubai will transform Dubai into a global hub for heal thcare innovation and collaboration

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa has announced the launch of the world's largest healthcare event, following the decision to hold two flagship events simultaneously in 2026. From 9-13 February 2026, WHX Dubai (formerly Arab Health) and WHX Labs Dubai (previously Medlab Middle East) will bring together more than 270,000 healthcare leaders from 180 countries and over 4,800 exhibitors, transforming Dubai into a global healthcare hub and an incubator for medical advancement.

For decades, these events have positioned Dubai at the centre of global healthcare discussions. Co-timed in 2026, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, they will combine to create the world’s largest healthcare event – a city-wide opportunity for dealmaking, networking and knowledge-sharing that addresses universal healthcare and laboratory challenges.

WHX Dubai will be held from 9-12 February at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai, marking the first time in its 50-year history that the event will take place outside the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The show will attract an international audience and serve as a global platform for innovation, enabling exhibitors to showcase solutions across nine diverse product sectors, including medical devices, imaging and diagnostics, and healthcare infrastructure.

The 50th edition of the event, which took place earlier this year, generated a record-breaking $2.57 billion in business value, with each exhibitor experiencing an average impact of $2.14 million.

WHX Dubai 2026 is set to advance global health with a forward-thinking programme that includes seven CME-accredited conferences and over 250 speakers. This edition will introduce four new certified boot camps and three dedicated stages: the Future X Stage for cutting-edge ideas; the Frontiers Stage, which will present the latest advancements in science, wellness, and life sciences; and the Visionary Stage, where global leaders will share insightful perspectives on investment, leadership, artificial intelligence, and ESG.

As it celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, WHX Labs Dubai will be held from 10-13 February at DWTC. Under the banner of "25 Years of Laboratory Innovation: Uniting Communities for Better Health", the event will showcase excellence in laboratories, diagnostics and precision medicine.

Last year, the WHX Labs Dubai generated $621 million in business. It served as a platform connecting key buyers, government ministries, and decision-makers who are driving diagnostics-related innovation and investment in the Middle East.

WHX Labs Dubai will highlight the latest advancements from across the medical lab ecosystem through eight product pillars. Additionally, the 25th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine Congress will feature eight CME-accredited scientific conference tracks with 250 global thought leaders and laboratory specialists. Attendees can also engage in industry-defining conversations at the WHX Labs Roundtables and participate in two new clinician conferences: the Precision Health Global Forum and the Antimicrobial Resistance Leadership Global Summit.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President at Informa Markets, said: “WHX Dubai and WHX Labs Dubai are both well-established events with a proven track record of advancing knowledge and trade at both regional and global levels. We are delighted to host them concurrently to form the world’s largest healthcare event, which will transform Dubai into a hub for the global healthcare ecosystem for five enlightening days.

“Dubai's unique position will enable bold ideas and breakthroughs to cross borders rapidly, accelerating the spread of solutions from one market to another while reinforcing the UAE's status as an international centre for healthcare transformation. By hosting the world's largest healthcare event, our attendees will make a significant contribution to future advances in medical excellence and innovation in the UAE and beyond.”

About World Health Expo

World Health Expo (WHX) unifies Informa's healthcare events globally to enhance connection and collaboration under a single brand. By integrating each event within the Informa Markets Healthcare portfolio, WHX seeks to increase their influence, encouraging greater innovation, stronger connections, and transformative progress within the healthcare ecosystem.

Born from the legacy of Arab Health, WHX Dubai is more than a meeting point; it’s the catalyst for global investment, cross-border collaboration, and the next wave of healthcare innovation. As the world converges in Dubai, WHX becomes the stage where game-changing partnerships are forged and the future of healthcare is accelerated. This is where progress begins, and the world takes notice.

WHX Labs Dubai is the region’s leading platform for laboratory innovation, diagnostics, and scientific discovery. Bringing together global experts, suppliers, and healthcare professionals, it’s where the future of lab technology is accelerated, and where the next breakthroughs in patient care begin.

WHX Dubai will be held from 9-12 February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai. WHX Labs Dubai will be held from 10-13 February at DWTC.