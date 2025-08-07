Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group is proud to announce that GAC, the leading Chinese automotive manufacturer, has been appointed as the Official Automotive Sponsor for the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025. The event will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from August 30 to September 7, 2025.

This selection comes as a reinforcement of the strategic partnership between ADNEC Group and GAC, and underlines the Chinese brand’s active role in supporting major events that embody heritage values and renewed ambition in the UAE and the region. It reflects the significance of ADIHEX 2025, organised by ADNEC Group, as the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa.

Saad Al-Hasani, Event Director of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, said:

“We at ADNEC Group are pleased to announce the selection of GAC as the official automotive sponsor for ADIHEX 2025, the leading event of its kind globally.”

Al-Hasani explained that this partnership reflects the ADIHEX commitment to attracting the finest global brands that align with the exhibition’s stature. The leading Chinese company has an innovative vision in sustainable transportation and advanced automotive technologies, enhancing the visitor experience and embodying Abu Dhabi’s aspirations for leadership in organising global events.

Morgan Sunderland, General Manager of Gargash Motors, official distributor of GAC in the UAE, said: “Gargash Motors is proud to announce the participation of GAC at ADIHEX 2025. This prestigious platform provides an ideal opportunity to showcase our innovative mobility solutions while engaging with enthusiasts from the outdoor, sporting, and equestrian communities. We are excited to present GAC’s versatile vehicle lineup, engineered for performance, safety, and comfort perfectly suited for those with an adventurous lifestyle.

“At ADIHEX 2025, we will be showcasing a dynamic range of GAC cars, from advanced electric models to refined petrol-powered vehicles all designed to meet the needs of all. We look forward to connecting with passionate visitors and key decision-makers across sectors related to heritage, falconry, off-road exploration, and sustainable mobility.”

The 22nd edition of ADIHEX 2025 is set to achieve a major leap as the largest edition in its history, hosting a selection of leading local and international brands across 13 specialised sectors, including two new sectors dedicated to camels and Saluki hunting dogs. In partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition aims to deliver an exceptional cultural experience that highlights the authenticity and global reach of Emirati heritage, with a focus on sustainable hunting practices and aligning all activities with the highest environmental sustainability standards.

With its unique ability to attract enthusiasts, exhibitors, experts, and lovers of hunting and equestrian sports from around the world, the upcoming edition of ADIHEX will offer the most diverse and engaging experience ever, from falconry and equestrian shows to interactive workshops. The exhibition seeks to showcase the relationship between deep-rooted traditions and innovation—a hallmark of Abu Dhabi’s rich and unique cultural and heritage landscape.

The exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy live cultural and historical performances that tell the stories of the region’s rich heritage. Visitors will also learn about the latest technologies and products across various fields including equestrianism, falconry, hunting and shooting, camping and safari, fishing and marine sports, as well as arts, crafts, and outdoor adventures.

For inquiries and more information about ADIHEX 2025, and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit the exhibition’s website: https://www.adihex.com.