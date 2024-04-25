Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, a part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, will be participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), scheduled to take place from 29 April to 5 May 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

This year, the Fair will spotlight the legacy and achievements of novelist and writer, Naguib Mahfouz, the first Arab to win the Nobel Prize in literature and celebrate his invaluable contributions to Arabic literature. Adding to the literary festivities, the Fair will also highlight the esteemed book "Kaleela wa Demna", offering attendees a dive into its rich narrative.

In line with the Fair’s continuing support of Arabic literary works and Arab publishers, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award also plays a crucial role in promoting the Arabic language and encourages initiatives that aid its development in learning, education, planning, thought, and use. It has allocated nearly AED 2.8 million (USD 770,000) to be awarded across various categories, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the Arabic language through the pillars of education, technology, media and communication, linguistic policy, planning and arabisation, and culture, intellect and knowledge society.

With its participation in ADIBF 2024, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award continues to foster strategic cultural partnerships and highlights the dynamic world of Arabic literary and linguistic accomplishments. The Fair not only provides a platform for dialogue and cultural exchange but also introduces attendees to avenues for participating in future editions of the award, thus further enhancing the Arabic language's prestige and its global outreach.

With 65 laureates recognised in its seven previous editions, the award underscores the sustained efforts to elevate Arabic language appreciation globally. The prestigious award is one of the highest recognitions accorded to both individuals and institutions working to promote the Arabic language and is inspired by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the pivotal role of the Arabic language in enriching global cultural dialogues.

