Launch of Global Alliance of Net Zero Communities with the aim of connecting net zero projects around the world.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The inaugural edition of the SEE Global Sustainability Summit 2024 kicked off in The Sustainable City in Dubai, held under the theme of net zero solutions and circular economy, the summit was attended by over 500 decision-makers, researchers, academics, and entrepreneurs from more than 200 institutions worldwide.

The summit began with a keynote speech by Ms. Maha Al Qattan, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at DP World, who highlighted the importance of a data-driven approach to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in industry as well as the need to build resilient communities to achieve net zero. She also underscored the importance of every stakeholder to take responsibility for their actions.

The first day of the summit witnessed the launch of the Global Alliance for Net Zero Communities, aimed at building a coalition of global companies and connecting net zero community projects in China and the UAE, as well as developing expansion strategies that include other pioneering projects in Europe, Asia, and other geographic regions.

The alliance, launched during a high-level round table discussion with industry leaders and decision makers, founded by Biosphere 3, a pioneer in China catalyzing pathways to net zero, and SEE Holding, the UAE-based sustainability holding group focused on spearheading a net zero emissions future. SEE Holding specializes in designing, investing in, and building sustainable infrastructure and cities, and is the mastermind behind The Sustainable City brand.

Engineer Faris Saeed, Chairman and CEO of SEE Holding, said: “This alliance embodies our unwavering commitment to spearheading a net zero emissions future. At SEE Holding, we have redefined the way cities are designed and built to accelerate the 2050 targets. It is only fitting, therefore, to forge this global alliance from the heart of our first net zero building – SEE Institute. The Global Alliance for Net Zero Communities provides a platform for knowledge exchange, which strengthens our collective aspirations and accelerates us towards our goals of shaping a future where sustainability is at the foundation of every community.”

Tim Feng, Chairman of Deeprock Group and Co-founder of Biosphere 3 said: “We reimagine communities as the curators of solutions to climate change, empowered by technology and innovation, green finance, as well as social engagement. The Global Alliance for Net Zero Communities provides a necessary platform for leadership, empowerment, benchmarking, and agenda setting.”

The summit hosted by SEE Institute also featured discussions on 75 research papers addressing social, environmental, and economic sustainability challenges, covering topics such as net zero initiatives, circular economy solutions, and strategies for building resilient cities and communities. Furthermore, the event included tours of The Sustainable City - Dubai, training workshops on sustainability, and presented a range of new technologies from start-ups, working with SEE Institute’s incubator “Bedayat”, aimed at accelerating climate action to achieve a net zero emissions future.

-Ends-