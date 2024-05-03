DUBAI - The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced an extension to the application deadline for the 4th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, due to the increasing interest in the Award, with total prizes of US$1 million.

The award aims to find sustainable and innovative solutions to address water scarcity worldwide.

Companies, research and development centres, research institutes, innovators, and youth from around the world wishing to participate in the award can complete and submit their applications by the end of May 2024.

The award aims to encourage the development of innovative projects, technologies, and prototypes in water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic power, and geothermal technologies.

This award reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to address the challenges of water scarcity. The award aims to find sustainable solutions that ensure the availability of fresh water for impoverished and afflicted communities around the world and the most affected groups.

This supports a brighter future for generations to come. The award supports Goal 6 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, which is clean water and sanitation for all. This is by fostering innovation and investing in the latest technologies to help less developed societies achieve sustainable development.

The award has gained the attention of institutions, research centres, and innovators, turning into a global platform for developing practical and sustainable solutions to the global water crisis using renewable energy. Over the past three cycles of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, we rewarded 31 winners from 22 countries.

The award has four main categories: the Innovative Projects Award, which includes the Large Projects Award and the Small Projects Award; the Innovative Research and Development Award, which includes the National Institutions Award and the International Institutions Award; the Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Research Award and the Youth Award; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.

Companies, research centres, research institutes, innovators, and youth from around the world who have developed innovative technologies that provide solutions to the challenges of water scarcity can register for the award until 31st May at https://www.suqia.ae/