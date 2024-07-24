More than 5,000 pre-qualified experts from across the globe will attend the second edition of the Future Sustainability Forum, being under the theme “Shaping greener economies” in December in Dubai.

This event, hosted by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), will be held on December 4 and 5 at Madinat Jumeirah. The programme will be held under the directives of UAE Ministry of Climate Change & Environment.

The forum will unite diverse perspectives and expertise to work towards greener economies and a more resilient planet. It will bring together visionaries, innovators and change makers from across the world to collaborate, inspire and drive meaningful action towards more sustainable future.

The main aim of this programme is to take real sustainability initiatives, such as implementation of cutting- edge technologies and creating innovative solutions for shaping the future of sustainability.

During the next 10 years, UAE’s sustainability related investments are set to exceed over $270 billion, according to reports.

The forum will focus on:

• Energy transition policies and initiatives that propel decarbonisation and renewable energy integration;

• Beyond COP29 goals to help create a strong ambitious mandate and tackle its sustainable development goals;

• Sustainable finance and green financing which provides funds for addressing climate change adaptation and mitigating green finance opportunities;

• Net zero transition balances between the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) and the amount that is removed from the atmosphere;

• Carbon capture and storage captures and stores in a way of reducing carbon emissions helping to tackle global warming;

• Carbon market acts as a key element of cap trade programme intending to reduce greenhouse gas emission supporting government initiatives;

• Environment, social & governance (ESG) refers to sustainable practices undertaken by companies to remove the negative environmental impact.

Future Sustainability Forum 2024 will help facilitate the development of green financing mechanism to aid, enable the drive towards sustainability and helps in shaping the future of Infrastructure by digitalisation.

