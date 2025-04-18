Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt surged on Thursday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 5,422.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,451.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,971 for buying and EGP 4,997.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat price climbed to EGP 4,745 per gram for buying and EGP 4,770 for selling.

The 18-karat gold increased EGP 4,067.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,088.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 37,960 for purchasing and EGP 38,160 for selling.

Meanwhile, the price for the gold ounce edged down to $3,327.49 for buying and $3,327.88 for selling.

