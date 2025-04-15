Wadi Bani Khalid – Environment Authority (EA) has launched an initiative aimed at combating desertification and promoting sustainability in Wadi Bani Khalid, North Sharqiyah.

Called ‘Wild Cropping to Combat Desertification’, the initiative is a collaborative effort led by Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning in North Sharqiyah, the Environment Department and North Sharqiyah Municipality.

As part of the initiative, 5,000 wild trees will be planted in Al Rumayl and Hayal. The reforestation plan aims to increase natural vegetation cover, preserve native wild plant species, and curb the expansion of desertification and environmental degradation.

Several volunteer groups and local sports teams of the wilayat are also participating in the initiative, highlighting the role of community engagement in environmental protection.

An EA official said the initiative is a cornerstone of the national strategy to fight desertification, aligning closely with goals of Oman Vision 2040 in environmental conservation.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to the sustainable use of natural resources and is a practical application of the sultanate’s broader sustainable development strategies,” the official stated. “It also reflects growing environmental awareness among local communities and the power of collective action.”

