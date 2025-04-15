The government of Zimbabwe has promised to keep supporting ethanol production as part of its plan to cut air pollution and reduce fuel import costs. A parliamentary energy committee recently visited an ethanol plant to check its operations and discuss ways to improve the industry.

Officials stressed the importance of mixing ethanol with petrol, which helps lower harmful emissions. The plant, running since 1980, can produce up to 40 million litres of ethanol per year and is still in good condition.

The visit highlights the government’s push to meet its biofuel targets, including a 20 per cent ethanol blend in petrol.

Ethanol blending is part of Zimbabwe’s climate policy, which promotes cleaner fuels to fight pollution. The move also helps the country rely less on expensive fuel imports. According to ZBC News, a partner of TV BRICS, expanding ethanol production will benefit both the economy and the environment.

© Copyright The Zimbabwean. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Staff Reporter