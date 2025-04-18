Arab Finance: Boursa Kuwait's indices rose on Thursday, with the Premier Market Index ending the trading session higher by 53.63 points, or 0.64%, to close at 8,419.61 points.

The Main Market Index also ended the session in the green zone after surging by 74.70 points, or 1.05%, to 7,220 points.

Likewise, the All-Share Index rose by 55.64 points, or 0.71%, closing the session at 7,868.98 points.

