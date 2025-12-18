Action Energy Company (AEC), a leading Kuwaiti onshore drilling and oilfield services provider, said it has successfully commenced trading on Boursa Kuwait’s Premier Market following the completion of its private placement (Offering) and trading.

The company raised KD55.1 million ($180 million) from local and international investors.

A total of 260 million ordinary shares were offered to qualified investors, representing 45.9% of the company’s total issued share capital. The offer price was set at 212 Fils per share, with AEC’s market capitalisation at approximately KD120.1 million ($391.5 million).

Commenting on the listing, AEC Vice Chairman Eng Rawaf Ibrahim Bourisli said: "Today marks a transformative milestone as Action Energy Company joins Boursa Kuwait as a publicly listed company. Since 2015, we have built a reputation as Kuwait's leading onshore drilling and oilfield services provider, with a contract backlog of KD324 million as of June 2025."

"The listing broadens our shareholder base and provides financial flexibility to pursue our local and regional growth strategy, including expanding into adjacent oilfield services, while maintaining our focus on supporting Kuwait's oil production targets and energy security objectives," he stated.

National Investments Company served as Listing Advisor and Exclusive Subscription Agent in the First Market of Boursa Kuwait, in addition to acting as Lead Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for one of the most prominent offerings in the local market and the first IPO in the energy sector in more than a decade.

Welcoming AEC to the ‘Premier’ Market, Boursa Kuwait CEO Mohammad Saud Al Osaimi said this listing underscores Boursa Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to deepening the capital market and promoting sectoral diversity.

"This addition supports our efforts to expand investment opportunities and attract issuers that reflect the competitiveness of the Kuwaiti economy and its dynamism. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Capital Markets Authority for its ongoing support, as well as to the collective efforts of Action Energy and the National Investments Company, which contributed to the success of this listing," he added.

In this context, Fahad Abdulrahman Al Mukhaizim, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of National Investments Company, said: "The current subscription represents a landmark development in the Kuwaiti Capital Market, as it was implemented through a book-building mechanism based on a unified price. Investors were given the opportunity to determine their desired subscription quantities at a single price, after which subscriptions were completed in accordance with the initial allocation."

He pointed out that the unified price was set at 212 fils per share, following preliminary discussions with local and regional investment institutions and funds prior to the launch of the book-building process.

Al Mukhaizim said the advanced regulatory framework played a direct role in significantly shortening the subscription timeline - from application submission to listing - which took place between November 23 2025 and December 7, 2025.

This was made possible by the clarity of the Executive Bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority Law, the Authority’s swift response and constructive cooperation in addressing all inquiries, as well as seamless coordination with Boursa Kuwait, the Clearing Company, and other relevant stakeholders, he added.

Karim Meleka, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: "We are excited to support Action Energy Company in its journey to broaden its ownership base and accelerate its growth through a well-structured private placement and a dual primary/secondary offering."

"This transaction underscores Kuwait’s growing appeal to sophisticated investors and highlights the crucial role of strong governance and disciplined capital allocation in unlocking long-term value. We extend our sincere thanks to the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, and Kuwait Clearing Company for their cooperation and support," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

