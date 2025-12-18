Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index down 1.19% to 41,504.03 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, fell by 0.63% to 4,392.95 points.

The EGX35-LV edged down by 0.48% to 4,574.41 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 1.01% at 12,912.31 points and by 0.75% at 17,088.25 points, respectively.

A total of 3.210 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.349 billion over 126,720 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 2.943 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 91.2% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 5.22% and 3.58%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 80.75% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 19.24%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 117.433 million and EGP 97.987 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 215.420 million.