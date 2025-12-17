Gulf equities ended lower on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious ahead of more U.S. economic signals that could clarify ‍the Federal Reserve's ‍policy outlook, after a closely watched jobs report delivered a mixed picture of the labour ​market.

Markets are awaiting comments later in the day from several influential Fed officials, as well as U.S. ⁠consumer price inflation data for November due on Thursday, which could further shape expectations for the timing and pace ⁠of interest-rate moves.

Gulf ‌markets tend to track shifts in U.S. monetary policy expectations as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar. The Qatari benchmark index extended its losing run to four sessions, ⁠closing 0.7% lower as nearly all stocks declined.

Industries Qatar fell 2%, while Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, shed 1.3%. Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index slipped 0.4% to 10,414, its lowest close in more than two years, with most sectors in negative territory.

Saudi National Bank dropped 1.6%, ⁠while oil major Saudi Aramco ​eased 0.6%. Tihama tumbled 5% after terminating an acquisition deal for Dan Diamond Real Estate Development Co.

"The mood was tempered by ‍upcoming Federal Reserve members' speeches today and crucial inflation data tomorrow, which continued to weigh on regional sentiment," said Milad Azar, market analyst ​at XTB MENA.

"Markets remain underpinned by solid fundamentals that could support the upward trend once global headwinds diminish and sentiment improves." The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell for a fourth straight session, ending 0.3% lower, with most sectors in the red.

Aldar Properties dropped 2.3% and ADNOC Drilling slid 2.4%. Abu Dhabi Ports rose 0.7% after the ports operator signed an agreement with Tajikistan's AVESTO Group to form a joint venture offering integrated logistics and freight-forwarding services across the country.

Dubai's benchmark stock index was little changed. Emaar Properties fell 1%, while Mashreqbank gained 2%. In Kuwait, oilfield services provider Action Energy climbed 13% to 239 fils per share ⁠on its market debut, versus an offer price of 212 ‌fils. Kuwait's benchmark index was down 0.5%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index extended losses for a second session, ending down 1.2% as most sectors weakened. Commercial International Bank fell 2.8% and Eastern Company slipped 2%.

SAUDI ‌ARABIA down 0.4% to ⁠10,414

KUWAIT down 0.5% to 9,531

QATAR fell 0.7% to 10,654

EGYPT slid 1.2% to 41,504

BAHRAIN Closed

OMAN up 0.1% to 5,935

ABU DHABI down 0.3% to ⁠9,953

DUBAI ended flat at 6,106

