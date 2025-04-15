Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk signed a cooperation protocol with QNB Egypt to finance 40 agricultural projects in South Sinai, marking the first phase of broader development plans for the region, as per a statement.

The agreement is part of joint efforts to promote sustainable agricultural development in Sinai.

Under the protocol, the Desert Research Center is launching the "Namaa" initiative to support agricultural communities in South Sinai. The initiative will provide microfinance for projects aimed at increasing productivity, improving income, and empowering women in desert areas. It also seeks to strengthen community partnerships by linking banking, research, and agricultural institutions.

Farouk said the protocol targets 40 projects in the El Qaa plain development cluster, offering support and training to beneficiaries to adopt sound agricultural practices that boost yields.

He noted that the initiative also aims to generate new job opportunities, contribute to food security, and strengthen family and social stability in desert regions.

The first phase will focus on overcoming environmental challenges in the El Qaa plain cluster and maximizing land and water resource use.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).