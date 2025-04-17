Emirates SkyCargo, in collaboration with Allied Transport Company, will add hydrogen-powered trucks into its trucking fleet. Currently in production, the trucks will be onboarded to the fleet by Q1 2026.

Emirates SkyCargo's truck fleet comprises over 60 trucks and serves as a conveyer between Dubai World Central (DWC) and Dubai International Airport (DXB), as well as the wider domestic region.

The airline will deploy five hydrogen-powered trucks, marking a key milestone in the company's gradual transition to alternate fuel vehicles. The addition of these trucks is expected to reduce Emirates SkyCargo's CO2 emissions, while contributing to better air quality.

The hydrogen trucks, like the current diesel-powered vehicles, can carry up to 28 tonnes of cargo, ensuring no compromise on capacity. They will be refuelled at two dedicated hydrogen fuelling stations in Dubai - Expo City and the Al Qudra Dewa station, and a full tank can provide a range of up to 700 kms.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President at Emirates SkyCargo, said, "The deployment of hydrogen-powered trucks into our fleet marks an exciting development in our strategy to reduce emissions in our ground operations. We will continue to explore more ways to integrate alternative fuels and technologies and scale up efforts that mitigate our environmental footprint without compromising on the high standards of service our customers expect."

Ali Bin Beyat, CEO of Allied Transport Company, said, "In partnership with Emirates SkyCargo, we are introducing Hydrogen-powered trucks across UAE-especially in Dubai-to support a cleaner and sustainable logistics future. This initiative aligns with Emirates SkyCargo's sustainability goals and supports the UAE's vision for a greener future."