Arab Finance: Egypt’s cabinet approves a draft law regulating the mechanism for exchanging information for tax purposes under international agreements, aiming to combat tax evasion and strengthen financial transparency, as per a statement.

The law outlines the application of its provisions—and those of its accompanying law—in the context of Egypt’s agreements with other countries.

The measure supports the adoption of global standards that help detect tax avoidance methods, reinforce disclosure practices, and boost investor confidence.

Economic courts will be assigned jurisdiction over violations of the law.

The executive regulations will be issued by the Prime Minister within three months of the law’s publication, based on a proposal from the Minister of Finance and after approval by both the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) Governor and the Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

