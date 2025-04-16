Egypt - The Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Walid Gamal El-Din, has laid the foundation stone of a $500 million chlor-alkali plant by China’s Befar Group in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, with total investments reaching $500 million, as per a statement.

The green chemical facility, the first of its kind in Egypt and globally, will be developed in two phases on 400,000 square meters within the TEDA-Egypt industrial area.

The first phase, covering 200,000 square meters and costing $300 million, is expected to be completed within 18 months. It will be powered by clean energy and will provide about 800 jobs.

The project will also contribute to localizing strategic industries and feed into complementary sectors, particularly in mineral extraction from seawater and bromine production.

