Muscat: As part of the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Sultanate of Oman signed a historic Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to establish the world’s first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen corridor linking Oman to the Netherlands and Germany. The agreement marks a critical point in the global energy transition journey and brings Oman one step closer to becoming the leading hub for green hydrogen production and export.

The corridor will enable the export of RFNBO-compliant liquid hydrogen from Oman’s Port of Duqm to the Port of Amsterdam and key logistics hubs in Germany, including the Port of Duisburg, and onward to other European countries.

At the heart of this corridor is the world’s largest hydrogen liquefaction, storage, and export terminal to be established in the Port of Duqm. Hydrom, as the orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen sector, will ensure upstream production is aligned with national plans and that the project integrates seamlessly into Oman’s broader hydrogen infrastructure and policy framework. OQ, Oman’s energy transition enabler, leading the liquefaction infrastructure, will develop the hydrogen plant along with related storage and export facilities, contributing directly to the corridor’s supply capabilities and Oman’s national hydrogen targets. The centralised facility will draw from Duqm’s growing renewable hydrogen developments, leveraging the port’s strategic location as a global maritime hub and Special Economic Zone.

The centralised liquefaction plant will be supported by revolutionary maritime transportation vessels developed by ECOLOG to ship liquid hydrogen with zero boil-off, ensuring greater efficiency and reduced losses. On the European side, the corridor will be anchored by re-gasification import terminals in the Port of Amsterdam from which the hydrogen will distributed to industrial offtakers in the Netherlands and Germany via gas pipeline networks, rail connections, and barge distribution through the Dutch canal network.

“Today’s landmark signing demonstrates how Oman is turning its hydrogen ambitions into concrete projects aligned with global demand and national priorities,” said H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom. “While this corridor will enable the large-scale export of Omani hydrogen to Europe, its true value lies in how it supports our broader vision of an integrated sector that advances our national objectives. From industrial diversification and infrastructure development to job creation and capacity building, we are committed to building a future-ready sector that will position Oman at the center of green hydrogen global supply chain and deliver tangible economic value for the country.”

