Arab Finance: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange closed Thursday’s trading session lower by 81.44 points or 0.70%, at 11,552.98 points, versus 11,634.42 points in the previous session.

The trading value stood at SAR 4.725 billion through the exchange of 290.054 million shares.

