Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, organised an event for labourers at the Polaris Camp, Dubai Investment Park with a focus on safe banking practices, to commemorate Labour Day. The event was aligned with the bank’s United Against Fraud Campaign, aimed at supporting the community in combating fraud and educating customers on fraud prevention.

Emirates NBD’s Labour Day event featured a video screening highlighting safe banking practices, a skit performance on fraud prevention and a quiz following which prizes were distributed. The event ended with distribution of vouchers from a local supermarket close to the camp and dinner. Asian influencer Mamta Sachdeva of ‘Travel with Mamta’ fame, attended the event to engage with labourers and amplify the bank’s efforts in educating them on safe banking practices.

Emirates NBD has pledged to protect customers with programmes, products and solutions as they conduct digital banking transactions by committing a major portion of its AED 1 billion digital transformation investment towards continuing to strengthen the bank's robust infrastructure, digital processes and analytics. In addition, the bank organises regular email and SMS campaigns and posts messages across its social media platforms to help customers recognise new scams by fraudsters and stay alert. Useful tips on safeguarding personal information and safe banking practices are prominently displayed on the bank’s website along with frequent pop-up reminders on the bank’s digital platforms.

The bank’s ongoing initiatives remind customers that fraudsters use any means possible including text messages, emails with links, and calls, rewards, and fake messages and urges people to never share their password, or CVV and verify all communication.

Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: "As a national banking champion we target our efforts to protect our customers as they work towards fulfilling their financial objectives. Human error remains one of the largest vulnerabilities for cyberattacks and events like these generate awareness among the labourers who are susceptible to fraud incidents just like any other segment of the UAE population.”

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said: “Fraud comes in many forms, from calls impersonating public departments, to delivery messages, suspicious calls from banks, and more. As a homegrown financial institution, we believe in educating our community and our customers on the need to stay vigilant and ways to protect themselves from fraudulent activity. Such an approach to safeguarding personal information and safe banking practices distributed in a light and interactive manner engages the audience and builds awareness.”

Emirates NBD has launched many public service campaigns on safe banking over a span of several years, in partnership with the Dubai Police. Recently the bank collaborated with Dubai Police and Leo Burnett on a campaign themed #theywontsurvive, aimed at raising public awareness of cybersecurity and encouraging customers to take action and actively report fraudulent activity or attempts so that more people are aware and remain vigilant.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st March 2024, total assets were AED 902 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 246 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 858 branches and 4,450 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

