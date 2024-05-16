Dubai, UAE: The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), a dedicated marketing partner to Norway’s aquaculture industry and global advocate for Norwegian fisheries, is to showcase a selection of the country’s prominent seafood to visitors at this month’s Saudi

Food Show.

NSC will bring its famous Norwegian trout, mackerel, halibut, and cod fish as well as its best-selling salmon, with visitors able to understand more and taste the seafood at Saudi Arabia’s largest food and beverage sourcing event in Riyadh Front from 21st to 23rd May.

NSC will have a large presence at the second edition of the Saudi Food Show where they will be joined by six key Norwegian seafood exporters, offering a wide variety of tasty dishes. As well as visitors gaining an understanding of Norway’s seafood at the Show, NSC will also host a number of activities during their visit to the Kingdom to help educate people on how to incorporate seafood into their daily meals.

These include a special workshop masterclass for aspiring chef students at the Culinary School of Hotel and Tourism Management Institute (HTMI).

NSC’s participation at the Saudi Food Show is part of its on-going efforts to increase the value of Norwegian seafood globally and enhance consumption across the Middle East market.

It comes at a time where NSC has witnessed a high demand for its seafood between January and April 2024, recording an increase in volume for Salmon with 2,171 tonnes exported to Saudi Arabia - a 16 per cent rise, and 17 per cent in value, compared to 2023. Furthermore, more than 700 tonnes of mackerel was exported to the Kingdom, this is at the same level as in 2023. NSC is hoping to increase the number of cod and halibut fish in the coming months with a study showing that 28 per cent of respondents in Saudi ate seafood at least once a week.

Ingelill Jacobsen, Project Manager Emerging Markets at NSC, said: “Norwegian seafood is enjoyed by so many people in different countries around the world including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we cannot wait to show a wider selection of our premium fish to local and international visitors at Saudi Food Show.

“We hope our participation at the Saudi Food Show, and our visit across the Kingdom can help inspire more people to not only understand the uniqueness of our country’s seafood but also enable them to select these fresh products as their first choice as we look to expand our offerings in key and dynamic markets around the world.”

Individuals can visit NSC’s stand B1-18 at Hall 1,to find out more about its ongoing trade relationships and the quality of Norway’s seafood.

To find out more about the NSC and its products, please visit: https://norwegianseafoodcouncil.com/.

About the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC):

Owned by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) is a marketing communications organisation that seeks to increase the value of Norwegian seafood globally. The council works closely with fisheries and aquaculture industry players to research, educate on, and develop seafood markets around the world.

Its “Seafood from Norway” brand reaffirms its commitment to consumers of Norwegian origin and promotes the country’s high-quality seafood in international spaces. A pioneer in salmon production and leader in sustainable seafood sourcing, the NSC continues to set the standard for seafood exports around the world.

Headquartered in Tromsø, Norway, the NSC has 13 international offices in over 20 countries. For more information, please visit: https://norwegianseafoodcouncil.com/.

