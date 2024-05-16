Dubai: The first edition of Acres Real Estate Exhibition Dubai commenced today (Thursday) at the Dubai World Trade Centre alongside the Decoration, Interior Design, and Building Material Exhibition "Decobuild 2024”.

The UAE’s largest event for housing services beneficiaries is organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Both exhibitions will run until May 19, marking a significant event in the region's real estate and housing sectors.

HE Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department, inaugurated the two events in the presence of prominent figures, including HE Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, HE Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, at Dubai World Trade Centre, HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, and Industry (SCCI); and Thalal Khalifa Saeed bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant CEO of Corporate Support Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Also present were HE Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the organising Committee of ACRES Dubai, Nawaf Obaid, CEO of Leader Exhibitions Organizing the Acres Real Estate Exhibition; and Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of SCCI's Economic Relations Department, as well as other officials and sponsors' representatives.

During the tour, attendees engaged with exhibitors, explored the latest global trends and innovations in smart buildings, the growing role of information technology and digitization in the sector, and received detailed insights into the most significant and recent real estate projects both domestically and internationally.

This year’s Decobuild is experiencing its largest turnout since inception, featuring a wide array of exhibitors from housing sector organizations and entities that support housing service beneficiaries. Additionally, over 100 leading companies specializing in building materials, contracting, decoration, engineering consultancy, and interior design are participating in the event.

The exhibition features over 17 categories, including interior design, engineering consultancy, building materials like walls, paints, floors, ceilings, contracting, lighting, furniture, aluminium, glass, elevators, kitchens, ceramics, sanitary kits, and smart home solutions, along with agriculture, gardens, swimming pool consultants, and banking and mortgage services offering exclusive deals.

Meanwhile, Acres Dubai is showcasing over 120 new real estate projects to visitors and investors from various countries, presented by more than 40 leading local real estate companies, developers, and investors from Dubai, the region, and globally.

Thalal Al Falasi emphasized that Decobuild has established itself as a global platform showcasing the latest products and technologies in building, construction, and design, further cementing Dubai's status as a regional hub for this industry. The event brings together leading companies from around the world, offering exhibitors a chance to present their innovative solutions and advanced designs that align with the latest global trends, thereby enhancing construction quality, reducing costs, and boosting efficiency.

For his part, Nawaf Obaid said: “Through 'ACRES' Dubai, we look forward to showcasing the extensive investment opportunities available in the emirate while also supporting real estate developers and investors by offering them opportunities to exchange insights, create partnerships, and finalize profitable agreements. Additionally, ACRES 2024 provides a close-up view of the market, introducing numerous new projects from both local and international sources, designed to attract a diverse audience of customers and business leaders seeking valuable real estate investments."

This year's Decobuild exhibition introduces a Chinese pavilion for the first time, hosting over 30 companies presenting cutting-edge building materials solutions, smart home systems, and furnishings.

Alongside the exhibition, a comprehensive lineup of awareness and educational events is scheduled, including training courses, workshops, and specialized dialogue sessions conducted in both Arabic and English.

Visitors are invited to explore both exhibitions daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com