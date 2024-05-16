Dubai, UAE – Middlesex University Dubai, the largest KHDA licensed UK university in Dubai, is gearing up for the highly anticipated annual Icon Show, a showcase of creativity and innovation in fashion design hosted by the University’s fashion department - MDX Icon Studios. Scheduled for Saturday May 18, 2024, this spectacular event will spotlight the forward-thinking collections of 17 talented BA Honours Fashion Design graduates.

This year’s event offers young emerging designers an exclusive platform to unveil their distinctive creative expressions before an esteemed audience of fashion aficionados.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition in 2023, the Icon Show 2024 promises an even grander spectacle, with an expected audience of over 200 gathering at the Dubai Knowledge Park campus, which will be transformed into an industry standard runway show.

Much to the excitement of the University and students, the Chief Guest of the event will be renowned designer Michael Cinco. Cinco’s clients include international celebrities such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and more, with Jennifer Lopez frequently wearing Michael Cinco gowns on the red carpet.

For the first time, the Icon Show will feature a panel of judges who will award one student as an overall winner based on the concept, aesthetic and technical skills required to create their collection. Michael Cinco will join Yaser Albeer, Founder of The Designers Hub DXB and Creative Director of Yaser & Mayasa Textiles; and Ezra Santos, Dubai-based designer and owner of Ezra Couture, as the judges. Ezra Santos made headlines last year, as he was revealed as the designer of HH Sheikha Mahra’s wedding gown.

The judges’ winner will receive materials and fabric from Yaser & Mayasa Textiles for future design projects, and access to Masterclasses from The Designers Hub DXB. The Designers Hub DXB is an initiative to support designers and fashion enthusiasts forge a career in the industry through masterclasses, workshops and conferences.

Yaser Albeer said: “It is crucial to stand by young talent and support them to gain the practical knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive field of fashion. These young designers are the ones who can realise the dream of making Dubai an international Fashion Capital, and who can build a more ethical and sustainable future.”

The Icon Show is not just a dynamic runway display but a celebration of artistry and innovation. Showcasing meticulously crafted designs honed over three years of intensive study under Middlesex University Dubai’s expert faculty, each ensemble pushes the boundaries of conventional design, embodying a fusion of creativity, craftsmanship, environmental awareness, and cultural inspiration.

The showcase serves as a catalyst for meaningful dialogues on sustainability, inclusivity, and diversity within the fashion industry. Reflecting Middlesex University Dubai's commitment to sustainability, the student collections introduce innovative approaches to fashion design, championing eco-friendly materials and production techniques to minimise environmental impact.

This exciting event coincides with the launch of a brand-new fashion programme at Middlesex University Dubai that will be available for the September 2024 intake: the BA Hons Fashion (Design Technologies) programme will explore the advancing need for digital skills in creative industries, by incorporating additional software and tools into the curriculum. Applications are open now for the three-year programme.

Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: ““As the University grows across our creative industries, the scale of our showcases also expands! With 17 designers unveiling their collections at Icon Show 2024, we anticipate some awe-inspiring creations that reflect the remarkable effort that has been invested over the last three years. The BA Honours Fashion Design programme delves deep into the technical skills, design proficiency, and personal brand development needed to be a successful designer in today’s market, and we eagerly look forward to seeing what these young creator’s futures hold for them.”

Vaishali Raj Sharma, Campus Programme Coordinator – BA Honours Fashion Design, meanwhile commented: “When you study the BA Honours Fashion Design programme at Middlesex University Dubai, you open doors for an exciting future as a designer. Alongside the entire array of design skills (digital and physical) and fashion history, you are taught the importance of sustainable practice, recycling, and material waste, encouraged to absorb this into everything you execute. Over the past 3 years, our students have undergone a transformation, emerging as confident, educated, and creative visionaries ready to make their mark on the industry; the Icon Show 2024 is their chance to showcase just that. We could not be prouder or more excited for what the audience is about to witness on May 18!”

To discover more about the Icon Show 2024 at Middlesex University Dubai, please visit https://www.mdx.ac.ae/icon-show.

Or, to find out more about how the university is driving sustainability and innovation in the fashion industry, please visit https://www.mdx.ac.ae/courses/course-list/course-detail/ba-honours-fashion-design.

