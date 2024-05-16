Fujairah, UAE – Philosophy House, a pioneering advocate for philosophical discourse and education, participated at the recently concluded philosophy conference held at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD). The conference explored the theme of aesthetic judgments in modern art under the title “Beauty as a Criterion of Modern Art” and brought together thinkers, practitioners and scholars from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange ideas on contemporary issues in philosophy.

Organized by SUAD's Student Association Noûs Libre; and with the assistance of the philosophy and sociology department of the university, the conference hosted renowned keynote speakers including Dr. Ahmed Al Barqawi, Dean of Philosophy House, Dr. Kurt Mertel, Associate Professor at the American University of Sharjah, Dr. Gabriel Rabin, Associate Professor at New York University Abu Dhabi, Dr. Claude Vishnu Spaak, Head of the Philosophy and Sociology Department at SUAD, and Dr. Carole Talon-Hugon, Professor at Sorbonne University.

The conference marked a significant milestone in the UAE's academic landscape, coinciding with the 300th anniversary celebration of philosopher Immanuel Kant birth. It provided a platform to contemplate the role of beauty in modern art, reflecting on its significance as a criterion for judging artistic value in the contemporary and postmodern era.

As a key participant in this prestigious event, Philosophy House added depth to the discussions by demonstrating its commitment to fostering philosophical inquiry, critical thinking, and intellectual exploration. With a diverse array of presentations, workshops, and panel talks, Philosophy House aimed to inspire thought-provoking conversations and stimulate intellectual curiosity among attendees.

"Philosophy House is honored to have sponsored such a profound and thought-provoking event," stated Dr. Ahmed Al Barqawi. “The conference provided a unique opportunity to delve into conversations about the intricate connection between beauty and artistic value in today's society."

Highlighting the importance of philosophical studies in the UAE, Philosophy House ensured the active participation of undergraduate students from three prominent universities in the country: the American University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Barqawi further elaborated on the conference's theme, stating: "The topic of 'Beauty as a Criterion of Modern Art' invites us to question not only the significance of beauty in art but also how our modern context shapes our perception of artistic value. It prompts us to consider various criteria beyond beauty, including aesthetic pleasure, moral significance, and socio-political implications."

