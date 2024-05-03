HOUSING and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi has affirmed the ministry’s keenness to participate, alongside the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), in the national afforestation drive “Forever Green”.

She stressed the importance of the initiative’s strategic goals aimed at increasing the green areas in residential cities in co-operation with the private sector and in line with the sustainable development goals 2030.

The minister made the comments as she launched yesterday the afforestation plan of East Hidd seafront.

NIAD secretary general Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa expressed keenness to support the national afforestation strategy to achieve sustainable development in the kingdom. She stressed the importance of expanding green areas in fighting pollution, improving air quality and ameliorating life quality in urban cities.