Bahrain supports parliamentary efforts in formulating common visions that enhance stability and ensure sustainable development for countries and societies, stressed Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh.

During a reception for the heads of delegations participating in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s (APA) standing committee on economic and sustainable development hosted by Bahrain at the National Assembly Complex yesterday, he said that Bahrain supported all efforts made by legislative councils and parliaments to formulate joint parliamentary visions that contribute to enhancing stability and ensuring sustainable development and progress in brotherly and friendly countries.

He expressed pride and appreciation for the fruitful partnerships and strong relations between the legislative authority and the parliaments of the world, which embody the wise vision and firm approach of His Majesty King Hamad in building close ties and extending bridges of co-operation that achieve the desired development goals.

Mr Al Saleh noted the national constants and principles in establishing relations based on mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, and investing in co-operation and co-ordination to achieve common interests.

“We value the support and backing of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for what achieves sustainable growth in the relations between Bahrain and other countries,” said Mr Al Saleh.

“The highly-valued Asian meeting and the topics it addresses will contribute to the sustainability of development and progress in sisterly and friendly countries,” he added.

“The economy and development are two main axes in achieving success for countries and people.”

He explained that the meeting was an opportunity to meet representatives of Asian parliaments and exchange views on various issues and topics, stressing the role played by Bahrain in hosting parliamentary meetings and conferences, which consolidates its position and efforts in promoting parliamentary dialogues and discussions that support the growth and development of countries and societies.

For their part, the heads of parliamentary delegations praised the atmosphere of tolerance, coexistence and security that characterises Bahrain, appreciating the efforts made to hold the meeting.

They expressed their thanks and appreciation to Mr Al Saleh for his continuous keenness to strengthen parliamentary relations and build fruitful partnerships between the legislative authority in Bahrain and the councils and parliaments in the Arab and Asian countries.

The delegations also attended the weekly Shura session.

Meanwhile, Mr Al Saleh praised efforts that have made Bahrain’s Shura Council stand first among Arab nations in digital transformation between 115 legislative bodies in 86 countries; it was ranked 13 internationally.

